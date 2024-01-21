BASF: Sustainable Automotive Solutions for the Era of EVs

There are a number of factors that influence the success of the electric vehicle (EV) transition. With massive scrutiny in some areas, EV can be the most sustainable mobility choice, but without considering the embedded emissions in various processes, it won’t be.

It’s all well and good switching efforts to production of EVs, but automakers are also concerned about the varying aspects of EV making: sourcing, production, distribution, and the electricity used to power them.

Not to mention, the weight of an EV makes development more challenging in terms of efficiency, so there is also a need for lighter materials and batteries with higher energy density.

BASF makes this fossil by developing much lighter materials ‘for heavy tasks’, making it a key stakeholder in the development of more efficient cars. The company believes that e-mobility in combination with renewable energy is the key to minimising the impact of mobility in the future.

