Danfoss and an energy efficiency and decarbonisation journey

Danfoss’ first steps to decarbonisation: energy efficiency

The company began by optimising the energy contained within its production processes and offices, placing particular focus on waste heat in the past five years.

"We first looked at how we could optimise the energy system in our little campus area and then installed equipment repurposed from different streams," Hamann says. "We have a data centre and other units that work by cooling the data that's in the UPS system."

"Heat is the by-product resulting from that, which is then distributed to other parts of our production or facility to decarbonise the comfort heating or some of the process heating as well. Each step in this is completed with our own technology.”

Typically, such a system would produce heat at around 25-30˚ C. Danfoss takes this heat and pairs it with a heat pump - a highly-energy-efficient machine, in principle - to boost the temperature. High source temperature, such as the heat emitted from a data centre, usually has higher efficacy.

"For every part of electricity that your unit of electricity puts into the heat pump, you get six parts heat out. It's a very efficient machine. We are taking the data centre we have, recovering the waste heat, putting it into the heat pump that then boosts the heat heating 10 folds of higher quality of heat and so then it would reach 60 to 70˚ C," he says. "And then you distribute that in district heating or heat networks."

Data centres are, according to Hamann, a good heat source. He says “installing this kind of system is actually an excellent way of decarbonising whilst still keeping the costs relatively low”. It also has the potential to provide heat that is cheaper for the end customer. Danfoss is currently running this system through its facilities and projects in Denmark, the UK, and China.

"In recent years, legislation has been released that's also pushing the reuse of waste heat in a positive direction," Hamann adds. "If we want to reach the climate targets, and to do it in a cost-efficient way, we have to do it in a smart way also. And I think this will definitely be part of the solution. It is not the full solution, but it'll be part of it."