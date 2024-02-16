When it comes to decarbonising the concrete industry, there is no doubting the pivotal role of carbon capture and storage technology.

The technology is estimated to account for 60% of carbon savings in the UK alone by 2050, according to Mineral Products Association’s (MPA) decarbonisation roadmap.

Powering the journey to decarbonisation in construction – startups and scientists all over the world are at different stages of developing technologies aimed at storing and locking in carbon.

But rather than a startup, it is a century-old company that's paving the way for concrete decarbonisation – recently launching the world’s first carbon captured net-zero cement.

Enter Heidelberg Materials (formerly Heidelberg Cement) – the world’s first heavy building materials industry that has grown over 150 years into one of the world’s largest manufacturers of building materials with revenues of €21.1 billion.

Armed with a 51,000-strong workforce at 3,000 locations in more than 50 countries, Heidelberg Materials supplies cement, concrete and a range of building materials, solutions and services worldwide.