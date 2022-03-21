How close is Finland to hitting 2035 carbon-neutral target?

Finland's then-new prime minister Antti Rinne announced back in June 2019 that Finland was committed to reaching carbon neutrality in 2035 . The goal, proposed by the Social Democrat, was set following month-long negotiations, whose results then came to be agreed upon by five parliamentary parties.

Telling reporters that it was time to "invest in the future", Rinne said the country's new climate strategy was part of a package that included increased welfare spending. The then-new Finnish government said it would review the target later in 2025. Finland's target of reaching carbon neutrality by 2035 is one of the world's earliest timelines, although its neighbour Norway has set itself to reach similar goals in 2030.

The target was finalised after Finland's greens , leftists , and the Centre Party agreed to compromise. The former group wanted the goal to be achieved sooner, while the latter argued that such rapid change would negatively impact the country in regard to energy supply.