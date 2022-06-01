Neste appoints leader of sustainable fuel and renewables

Enterprise becomes renewable with alternative fuel

As the producer of the increasingly used sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) , Neste’s newly appointed leader will be in charge of its road transport endeavours as it looks to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from vehicles by 75% to 95% in comparison to conventional fuels . The fuel currently exists and is already implemented as a method of reducing climate impact and the firm claims it uses 100% renewable raw materials to make it.

Neste’s President and CEO, Matti Lehmus is not only excited for the appointment of the new EVP, but what his position will bring to R&D around renewable road fuel.

“I am truly pleased to welcome Carl to lead our Renewables Platform,” says Lehmus.

“He has successfully developed the Renewable Road Transportation business, including expanding its market footprint. His extensive knowledge on our renewables business operations and business environment is very valuable in our renewables growth strategy execution”

Nyberg has also commented on the adoption of his new position.

“I am excited to take a new step in my Neste career and lead our fast growing and global Renewables Platform. I am truly honoured and looking forward to continuing the excellent achievements of Renewables Platform led by Matti in Neste’s strategic journey of becoming a global leader in renewable and circular solutions,” says Nyberg.

The next generation of transport is sustainable

Neste has become a catalyst for renewable fuels and the reduction of carbon emissions across some of the highest polluting sectors in the world. One of its most notable achievements to date is its drop-in SAF, which has been adopted in large quantities by the major aviation companies.