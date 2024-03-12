Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Capgemini Invent Workshop

Adopting a systems thinking approach

To be truly just, it is critical that climate change adaptation strategies are not solely about Western world compliance or business continuity but should also put people and the planet at the centre of the solution.

Goparaju and Reina also discussed the need to shift the focus onto the risks and opportunities of the impact on people. To accelerate the adoption organisations must take a systems thinking approach to risk, changing the context of how organisations think about and approach risk.

Organisations need to take a look at the cascading effect risk has on business down to the people, and then take a system approach to mapping the interconnected environmental, social, economic and financial risks of climate change. In doing so, organisations can drive action through practical solutions that enable systemic change and future-proof sectors and businesses.

Adopting a human-centric approach to climate change prioritises the needs, vulnerabilities, and abilities of communities and people when designing and implementing climate adaptation strategies.

The benefits of this approach include:

Fostering participation and empowerment

Promoting holistic and integrated initiatives

Ensuring compliance and accountability

Protecting vulnerable populations

Contributing to the just transition

Respecting human rights

The Activity

During the workshop, attendees were asked to participate in an activity, applying a system thinking approach to map out the consequences across factors from a specific climate hazard and sector perspective including: