Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: Key themes of the conference
Net-zero emissions is a staple topic across all of our Sustainability-related platforms, including events and awards, and is the main focus for the upcoming instalment of the Sustainability LIVE events series.
With this in mind, we’re covering a number of different topics in a new fashion with four key themes that will inspire the four stages of the event. The key themes include Sustainability & ESG, EV & Energy, Climate Tech, and Supply Chain Sustainability. With this comes a comprehensive lineup of executives who will take on these important discussions.
The Sustainability & ESG stage
Featuring corporate sustainability strategies and methods to include the workforce in the race to net-zero emissions, this stage will paint an overall picture of carbon reduction.
- Sustainability Strategies
- Environmental, social and governance (ESG)
- Net Zero & Planet
- Diversity & Inclusion
The EV & Energy stage
Ticking the electrification box, the EV & Energy theme covers all topics related to electricity distribution, vehicle charging, electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and digital technologies for managing solutions.
- EV & Mobility
- Connected Car
- Charging & Infrastructure
- Renewable & Green Energy
The Climate Technology stage
One of the latest trends in the industry, climate tech encompasses a number of solutions for decarbonising industries. This stage will look at the latest digital trends in corporate sustainability.
Sustainable Technology
ESG Reporting
Carbon Capture
Generative AI
The Supply Chain Sustainability stage
The topic of this decade is the supply chain and organisations are pressing forward with plans to reduce emissions and report sustainability while effectively managing their operations.
- Supply Chain Engagement
- Scope 3 Strategies
- Tech & AI
- Measurement & Reporting
Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.
Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.
Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024.
