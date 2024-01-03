Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: Panel on electric vehicles

The upcoming Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will host some of the world’s most influential players in the electric vehicle (EV) movement—some big names that many will have seen talking about this over the past 12 months.

As BizClik prepares for the first conference of 2024, we’re welcoming our expert speakers to the forum on The Future of EVs in a Net Zero World. This discussion will explore the future of transportation and the role of electric cars as a zero-tailpipe-emission solution to mobility.

Joining us at this year’s conference:

Kristen Siemen, Chief Sustainability Officer at General Motors (GM)

Angela Hultberg, Global Director of Sustainability at Kearney (who is also one of our panel judges for The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards).

Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability at Polestar

An all-female representation of electric transportation

What’s great to see is the overwhelming response of female leaders across industries, particularly when it comes to sustainability. Not only are women gaining more career traction in this space, but also are seen to hold many executive and c-level positions focusing on corporate responsibilities and building strategies for emissions reduction.

