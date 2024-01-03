Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: Panel on electric vehicles
The upcoming Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will host some of the world’s most influential players in the electric vehicle (EV) movement—some big names that many will have seen talking about this over the past 12 months.
As BizClik prepares for the first conference of 2024, we’re welcoming our expert speakers to the forum on The Future of EVs in a Net Zero World. This discussion will explore the future of transportation and the role of electric cars as a zero-tailpipe-emission solution to mobility.
Joining us at this year’s conference:
Kristen Siemen, Chief Sustainability Officer at General Motors (GM)
Angela Hultberg, Global Director of Sustainability at Kearney (who is also one of our panel judges for The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards).
Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability at Polestar
An all-female representation of electric transportation
What’s great to see is the overwhelming response of female leaders across industries, particularly when it comes to sustainability. Not only are women gaining more career traction in this space, but also are seen to hold many executive and c-level positions focusing on corporate responsibilities and building strategies for emissions reduction.
Siemen previously spoke to us at Sustainability LIVE New York on the subject of electrification and provided an overview of GM’s commitments to the cause.
From Sustainability LIVE London 2023, we also have Hultberg who was a key stakeholder in the conversation of Women in Sustainability at last year’s event. This forum really highlighted some important points to consider among women when entering a high-level career.
New to the show in 2024, Klarén will join the conversation having spoken at COP28 on some crucial points within the EV industry. With sustainability at her core, she’s a great fit for Polestar with her commitments aligned to those of the business. Further points on this can be found in an upcoming issue of Sustainability Magazine—in the lead up to the conference.
What will be discussed in The Future of EVs in a Net Zero World?
At this net-zero-inspired conference, the stage will host a number of conversations relating to emissions reduction.
In terms of electrification, viewers can expect to:
- Gain a comprehensive understanding of the role electric cars play in achieving net-zero emissions
- Learn from experts in the EV industry who are driving innovation and shaping the future of sustainable transportation.
- Explore the environmental, economic, and social benefits of electric cars in reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality.
- Discuss the current state of EV technology, infrastructure, and charging solutions. - Discover the challenges and opportunities in mass adoption of electric vehicles, including policy initiatives and market trends.
- Engage in interactive discussions and Q&A sessions to deepen your knowledge and address specific concerns.
- Walk away with practical insights and actionable steps to embrace electric vehicles in your own life or business.
