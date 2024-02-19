Sustainability LIVE Net Zero Speakers: Tech and Mobility

Michelle You, CEO and Co-Founder of Supercritical

Michelle You serves as the CEO and Co-Founder of Supercritical, an enterprise built on climate change action. You’s diverse experience in technology, design, and entrepreneurship equips her with a distinctive viewpoint in the environmental field.

The company is dedicated to crafting cutting-edge solutions aimed at reducing carbon emissions, with a particular focus on carbon removal technologies. Guided by You's direction, Supercritical is on a mission to substantially contribute to global carbon neutrality, providing effective and sustainable options for companies and individuals to counterbalance their carbon emissions.

