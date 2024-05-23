Article
Renewable Energy

Digital Realty & Schneider: Making Data Centres Sustainable

By Maya Derrick
May 23, 2024
undefined mins
Wind and solar projects in France and Spain will power Digital Realty data centres. Credit: Thomas Galler
Wind and solar projects in France and Spain will power Digital Realty data centres. Credit: Thomas Galler
Data centre giant Digital Realty’s renewable energy commitment is set to reshape the digital landscape as demand for sustainable power grows

Digital Realty, in collaboration with Schneider Electric, has secured five new power purchase agreements (PPAs) to power its operations in Spain and France with clean energy. 

This move highlights the increasing demand for digital services and the necessity for sustainable energy solutions to support these growing workloads.

Landmark renewable energy agreements

In Spain, Digital Realty signed a comprehensive solar deal comprising three 12-year agreements with BRUC. These projects in Cadiz and Zaragoza align with the strategy of ensuring stable, long-term income with companies sharing the vision of a renewable energy transition to combat climate change.

In France, Digital Realty committed to two 15-year wind energy deals. Partnering with wpd, these agreements will provide a reliable renewable energy supply from small wind farms in Bretagne and Hauts-de-France. 

Wpd’s French Onshore President, Grégoire Simon, said: “We are proud to support our customers’ objectives to reduce their carbon footprint. PPA contracts offer cost-effective and predictable energy supply solutions for companies wishing to commit to the energy transition.”

Together, these five PPAs represent 347GWh of renewable energy, enough to power 200,000 European households annually. These projects will enhance the renewable energy pool across Europe, where Digital Realty’s operations have been fully matched with renewable energy since 2020.

Sustainability at Digital Realty’s core

Digital Realty's MRS data centre campus in Marseille

Digital Realty is committed to expanding its renewable energy coverage and achieving its sustainability goals. These include making 100% renewable energy available to customers, reaching carbon neutrality for its French data centre portfolio from 2020 to 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality for its entire EU portfolio by 2030 in line with the EU Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact.

Aaron Binkley, VP of Sustainability at Digital Realty

Digital Realty’s VP of Sustainability Aaron Binkley said: “The signing of these recent deals in Spain and France results from the continued execution of Digital Realty’s sustainability strategy, designed to support the development of high-quality renewables and strengthen our renewable energy coverage. We’re committed to expanding our renewable energy portfolio and making progress towards our global sustainability goals.”

Leading the green transition

Schneider Electric’s SVP of its Secure Power Division in Europe, Marc Garner, highlighted the significance of these PPAs.

Marc Garner, SVP of the Secure Power Division Europe at Schneider Electric

“The data centre industry is one of the world’s most critical sectors, powering the global digital economy and driving the green transition through the adoption, generation and development of renewable power,” he said. “PPAs like these are essential to its future, helping energy-intensive industries to reap the financial and sustainability benefits of green innovation, and we’re glad to support Digital Realty as it continues to decarbonise its world-leading data centre portfolio.”

Digital Realty’s commitment to ESG standards also aids enterprises in reducing costs and meeting sustainability goals. As the first data centre organisation to join the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Digital Realty has executed or pledged to following:

Digital Realty and SBTi
  • Cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 68% and Scope 3 emissions by 24% by 2030
  • Matched all 120 data centres worldwide with renewable electricity
  • Executed 15 renewable energy PPAs globally
  • Generates approximately 2,200GWh of renewable energy annually

Digital Realty says its sustainability strategy is not just about meeting its goals but also about setting a standard for the industry.

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******

Schneider ElectricDigital Realtyrenewable energywindsolardata centreenergy
Share
Share
Author
Maya Derrick

Featured Articles

Sustainability LIVE New York: Meet Our Speakers

Discover the lineup for Sustainability LIVE New York. Don’t miss out on your chance to attend the two-day virtual event on 3 and 4 June 2024

The Sustainability & ESG Awards Submissions – 1 Week to Go

Just one more week to go until submissions close for The Sustainability & ESG Awards launching at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit

American Express’s Madge Thomas joins Sustainability LIVE NY

Madge Thomas, President of the American Express Foundation and Head of Corporate Sustainability at American Express, to speak at Sustainability LIVE New

PepsiCo CSO Jim Andrew joins Sustainability LIVE New York

ESG

Amy Brachio, EY Joins Sustainability LIVE New York

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)

Sustainability LIVE Launches New Advertising Campaign

Sustainability