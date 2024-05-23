Digital Realty & Schneider: Making Data Centres Sustainable

Digital Realty, in collaboration with Schneider Electric, has secured five new power purchase agreements (PPAs) to power its operations in Spain and France with clean energy.

This move highlights the increasing demand for digital services and the necessity for sustainable energy solutions to support these growing workloads.

Landmark renewable energy agreements

In Spain, Digital Realty signed a comprehensive solar deal comprising three 12-year agreements with BRUC. These projects in Cadiz and Zaragoza align with the strategy of ensuring stable, long-term income with companies sharing the vision of a renewable energy transition to combat climate change.