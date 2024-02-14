Sustainability LIVE: Supply Chain Decarbonisation Workshop

Perhaps one of the primary drivers of the net-zero-focused conference is the supply chain, which holds the key to delivering greater returns on a global scale.

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will host a number of workshops for attendees to learn first-hand how to tackle or level-up their emissions reduction efforts through supply chain activities and analyse their progress every step of the way.

What will attendees learn at the Supply Chain Decarbonisation at Scale Workshop?

Effectively assessment of Scope 3 emissions is essential for any corporate sustainability strategy. Companies often encounter considerable difficulties in accurately determining their Scope 3 emissions and importantly, in initiating steps to lower them. In our interactive session led by Watershed executives, we aim to unite leaders in sustainability and procurement to exchange insights and explore strategies for measuring and reducing Scope 3 emissions.

Speaking to the group at this exclusive workshop, Naina Khandelwal, Climate Advisor, and Christina Kopka, Head of Strategic Customer Success, Watershed, will share:

Strategies for identifying and addressing key areas of emissions effectively

Advice on discussing the return on investment associated with decarbonising the supply chain

A detailed roadmap for initiating and advancing supplier involvement and improvement

Perspectives on how counterparts in comparable sectors are tackling supply chain decarbonisation

Topics covered in the session:

How companies are aligning internal stakeholders across departments (sustainability, procurement, finance, etc.) to approach supply chain decarbonisation

How companies are setting goals around supplier engagement

Best practices when engaging with vendors and partners

Tactics for going from manual custom outreach to a scaled software-driven approach

Learn key decarbonisation insights at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero

Tickets for the Sustainability LIVE Net Zero event are now available. As a point of reference, last year's conference in London was a bustling scene, with long lines at each stage during the two-day affair.

Don't miss your chance to register today. Join us at the QEII Centre in London from March 6th to 7th, 2024. Secure an in-person ticket by February 16th (closing this week!), 2024, to enjoy a £200 discount on your admission to the year's premier sustainability event.

Alternatively, you can express your interest in attending the event virtually through our online platform, ensuring you don't miss any part of the proceedings.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available as we invite like-minded organisations to show their support for the event and its wider audience of businesses looking to gain more knowledge on decarbonisation.

For full information on sponsorship, click here.

