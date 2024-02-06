Siemens Xcelerator Reduces Energy Consumption with Insights

The leading organisation behind many of the latest digital and sustainable innovations across industries is partnering with a Dutch beer brand that aims to live up to the standards of its origin nation.

Leveraging the Siemens Xcelerator, HEINEKEN will work with the company to reduce the energy consumption at more than 15 beer and malt production sites across The Americas, Asia and the Pacific APAC, and Europe. This will allow the company a higher chance of achieving its sustainability goals, which shares common sentiments with its home country—the Netherlands.

The collaboration between the two companies will follow various successful feats enabled by the Xcelerator, which is an open digital platform that allows businesses to tackle their sustainability challenges through digital transformation.

This marks the second phase of HEINEKEN work with the platform integrator as Siemens previously supported the company with consulting, auditing and advice on implementing a digital twin to simulate reduction in energy consumption and the impacts this would have on a single brewery. This is one of the key methods that organisations use for a number of applications.

“As we continue to focus on the delivery of our journey to reach net zero in Scope 1 and 2, we know that we must make many bold and ambitious moves to decarbonise our global operations,” says Dolf van den Brink, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board HEINEKEN.

“Undertaking these challenges with partners like Siemens allows us to bring in technical expertise and industry knowledge to innovate quickly and at scale. We are excited to continue on this journey with partners who are committed to pioneer and localise next-generation solutions, to help us reach our net zero goals.”

Siemens will deploy a scalable solution across HEINEKEN’s infrastructure, which will use operational data from various points of production, echoing this at all 15 sites. The end result of energy reduction will greatly support Heinken’s strategy to eliminate its use of fossil-fuel-derived sources, but will also showcase greater insight into its operations.

“We’re proud to be a partner to HEINEKEN’s Net Zero roadmap; an ambitious journey to reach net zero by 2040,” said Matthias Rebellius, Managing Board Member of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure. “Working with HEINEKEN as a partner in this way demonstrates a thoroughly modern approach to data-driven decarbonisation. By collaborating on an end-to-end programme, we’re able to combine hardware, software and analytics to predict and deliver the long-term results which are now crucial to every industry.”

Red Bull Ford application of the Siemens sustainability Xcelerator

The solution shows its value in other industry areas, such as automotive where a digital twin can be used to assess changes to architecture and the potential integration of electrified systems.

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced its collaboration with Red Bull Ford Powertrains for developing a next-generation hybrid ICE/electric Power Unit for Formula 1's 2026 season. Leveraging Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, Red Bull Ford aims to supply power units to Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Alpha Tauri teams, becoming one of six manufacturers in the F1 series.

Despite the challenges of starting from scratch without historical data, Siemens' NX software for product engineering, Teamcenter for product lifecycle management, and Simcenter STAR-CCM+ for simulation and testing are pivotal in this venture. This partnership highlights a push towards sustainable motorsport, focusing on fossil carbon-free performance, enhanced electric power, and energy recovery. Siemens Digital Industries Software's role is crucial in aiding motorsport teams to achieve rapid, sustainable innovations, supporting the broader goal of digital transformation and sustainability in the competitive world of Formula 1 racing.

