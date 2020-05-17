General Mills pilots regenerative agriculture in Kansas

Multinational food producer General Mills (GM) has announced plans to pilot a new regenerative agriculture strategy across 650,000 acres of agricultural land in Central Kansas, US.

Working in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and its plans to boost water quality as part of the state’s Watershed Restoration and Protection strategy.

Across three years, 24 wheat farmers in the area will undertake regenerative agricultural practices. This farming method involves drawing carbon from the atmosphere into soil, strengthening the land against inclement weather conditions, increasing water infiltration while reducing erosion, and adding nutritional value to the soil itself. The move comes as part of GM’s plan to reduce absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 28% across its value chain by 2025.

“This pilot is an important step in our commitment to advance regenerative practices on 1 million acres of farmland by 2030, but more so supports our belief that these practices can have long-term positive impact on farmer profitability, soil health, water quality and biodiversity,” said Mary Jane Melendez, Chief Sustainability and Social Impact Officer at General Mills, in the company’s press release. “We’re energized to be working alongside committed organizations like the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Understanding Ag to help us embark on this important work.”

Leo Henning, Deputy Secretary of the Division of Environment at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, added: “The goal of the pilot program is to encourage farming practices that improve both soil health and water quality in the Cheney Reservoir region such that agriculture is the solution to a more resilient and clean water supply for Wichita residents.

“We believe regenerative agriculture can improve the quality of this vital water source and if we are successful, it’s win-win-win, for farmers, communities and the environment.”

