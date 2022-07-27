Sustainable outdoor furniture manufacturer Trex sets the bar

What has been Trex Company's greatest challenge and biggest achievement?

When I joined the company in 2009, it was not where it could be. The product offering was stale, and the company was in the midst of executing a turnaround plan. With a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication from a lean and talented team, we turned this company around and have grown to be nearly 5x the size it was back then. That is both the biggest challenge and achievement for Trex – but wrapped within that are numerous other challenges like:

· taking care of our team throughout the pandemic, and I am proud to say our operations continued without interruption.

· growing our manufacturing teams and corporate workforce to support growth while bringing in outside talent and diversity of thought.

· expanding internationally and introducing the Trex brand in countries all over the world.

· securing increasing volumes of recycled content and raw materials to support our growth.

During your time here, what has been your biggest lesson?

My biggest lesson is to never doubt what can be accomplished when you get the right people focused on a shared goal and give them the support; they need to accomplish that goal. I am immensely proud of what Trex has accomplished from our starting point in Winchester, Virginia to become the world’s leading brand of outdoor living products that people enjoy all over the world. I’m even more proud because we do this all with recycled materials.

What do the next 12 months hold for you and the company?

With looming uncertainty around economic conditions both in the US and elsewhere, we remain focused on taking care of our people so they will take care of our business. This is not only just for our employees, but also our best-in-class network of suppliers, distributors, dealers, and deck builders. Change is the only certainty, so we are positioning ourselves to be nimble. That way, we can adapt to a variety of potential economic realities – all the while ensuring that Trex is the best choice for homeowners who value low-maintenance outdoor living while also doing right by the environment.