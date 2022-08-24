The end of fast fashion and emergence of a circular economy

WRAP says the collaborative network is the best option for driving sustainability in fashion, because it forces governments and businesses to address their environmental responsibility head on. The activist group marked the recent industry collaboration between the Textiles Action Network and the Danish government as a pivotal event in the sustainability movement.

“We welcome this ambitious move by the Danish government to tackle the environmental impacts of textiles with a national programme of work under this new industry collaboration. WRAP has played an important role in bringing together the key stakeholders who are launching this ground-breaking international initiative, sharing our extensive experience of voluntary sector collaborations and of setting circularity goals,” said David Rogers , Head of International Programmes at WRAP.

Bettina Simenson , Managing Director at LDC, added: “WRAP has played an integral role in convening the key stakeholders who are launching this ground- breaking international initiative and sharing their extensive experience of voluntary sector collaborations with us. We look forward to working closely with them and will be drawing on their knowledge and technical expertise to help us to go further and faster in Denmark.”

The first step of the collaboration involves WRAP and the government working together to map out existing circular clothing initiatives and fill in any gaps. After that, they will collaborate to define a national fashion industry framework based on establishing a circular economy, underpinned by government funding and interventions, that all Danish businesses will be expected to follow.

A slow fashion supply chain solution for the circular economy

The antithesis of fast fashion, slow fashion is one way governments and businesses can start to counter the industry’s devastating impact. By tackling unnecessary production levels and discouraging mindless consumption, the slow fashion movement puts people, animals, and the environment first.

As well as reducing material waste , slowing down the fashion supply chain would have a constructive impact on society. With 80% of clothes currently being made by underpaid young women in underdeveloped countries, a slow fashion solution would offer scope for businesses to put human welfare above profits on their priority list.

The World Resources Institute suggests that companies need to invest in business models based on longevity – or slow fashion initiatives. Secondhand sellers like US-based ThredUp Inc. and Poshmark are leading the way in the slow fashion movement. At the same time, clothing companies like Rent the Runway and Gwynnie in the US, Girl Meets Dress in the UK, and Mud Jeans in the Netherlands are based on renting schemes that give customers flexibility and security in their clothing investments.