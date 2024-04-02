Ayla Bajwa (DP World) to speak at Sustainability LIVE Dubai

Specialising in assisting companies, universities and charities to execute best practices in line with their values, impact areas and national priorities when it comes to the fusion of technology and sustainability, Ayla Bajwa is currently Senior Vice President of Sustainability at DP World.

Having worked for many leading organisations in the last 20 years, Ayla has worked for GSK, Aga Khan Development Network and Chalhoub Group. Ayla is also the Founder of ampUz – a business consulting and services company for sustainability and social impact – and serves on the board of the Global Compact Network UAE.

Ayla is also a graduate of Allegheny College in Political Science and Economics.

