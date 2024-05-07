Sustainability Awards: Courtney Holm Joins Judging Panel
Launching in 2024… the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards will take place at the end of the first day at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit on 10 September.
Celebrating companies, professionals and projects demonstrating exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking, the awards will honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making and encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business.
Winners of the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards serve as role models and inspire positive change towards a more sustainable future.
Courtney Holm joins the judging panel
An influential and inspiring leader in sustainability, Courtney Holm is an advocate for ‘tech for good’ and spearheading fundamental change to enable sustainable choices. Courtney is a believer in multilateral collaboration and technology’s ability to drive sustainable growth and deliver creative solutions to tackle some of the world’s most complex social and environmental challenges.
A sustainability influencer for decision-makers up to the board level, Courtney is a respected advisor, trustee and board member providing strategic advice and guidance on sustainability and climate adaptation.
- #21 in Sustainability Top 100 Women 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Global Summit keynote speaker
- Global event speaker at COP26 and COP27
- More than a decade of experience in driving sustainable action
Most recently Courtney has been promoted to Global Vice President of Impact, Sustainable Futures at Capgemini Invent. In the last three years at the company, Courtney has been integral to the development of Capgemini Invent’s first sustainability offering – building the capability from the ground up with 23 experts.
She is also the pioneer of the company’s ‘sustainable by default’ transformation strategy, raising awareness and acting as a global business representative at international summits and events.
