Sustainability Awards: Courtney Holm Joins Judging Panel

Launching in 2024… the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards will take place at the end of the first day at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit on 10 September.

Celebrating companies, professionals and projects demonstrating exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking, the awards will honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making and encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business.

Winners of the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards serve as role models and inspire positive change towards a more sustainable future.

Courtney Holm joins the judging panel