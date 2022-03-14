Businesses can help reach the clean water and sanitation SDG

Clean Water and Sanitation hold a key position on the UN agenda . Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 6 is to "ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all."

The United Nations has made it clear that businesses would have a big role to play by adopting a stewardship role over water.

However, several reports indicate the world is quite far from reaching the goal.

In 2020, almost a quarter of the world's population did not have safe drinking water at home, and roughly half did not have adequate sanitation.

COVID-19 also emphasised the critical necessity of good hand hygiene. At the start of the pandemic, 3 out 10 people worldwide were unable to wash their hands with soap and water in their own homes.

According to a report from WHO , and UNICEF , unless the rate of improvement increases, billions of people throughout the world will be unable to securely reach household drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene services by 2030.

Meanwhile, only 32% of wastewater flows were subject to any sort of treatment among the 42 nations and territories reporting total wastewater generation and treatment in 2015. According to a 2020 evaluation of 89 countries' and territories' rivers, lakes, and aquifers, 30% of the water bodies studied have poor water quality.

The solutions to these problems could come from innovation and systems in the private sector.