COP28: What happened at climate change conference – Day 2

Following on from the opening day of COP28, which was made memorable thanks to the significant pledges made towards the Loss & Damage Fund, Day 2 of the UN climate change conference in Dubai saw several notable commitments and announcements.

That Loss & Damage Fund, which has secured US$420 million in pledges, will be hosted at the World Bank for four years – with money used to help emerging economies repair damage and improve their defences against drought, flooding, and rising sea levels.

A US$30 billion climate fund was announced by the COP28 Presidency, backed by global asset managers BlackRock, TPG, and Brookfield. Called ALTÉRRA, the fund will focus on scaling climate change solutions, and hopes to mobilise US$250 billion by 2030.

Staying with finance, The UAE Declaration on a Global Climate Finance Framework was launched, looking to make climate finance more accessible and affordable.

According to the OECD, developed countries have finally met their US$100 billion pledge on climate financing – albeit three years later than originally planned.

While these pledges and commitments are welcome, there is a growing sense that it could be too little, too late. COP28 is the first Global Stocktake, and results are worrying. The Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C will not be met, according to projections that show warming will hit 2.4C to 2.6C – even if all existing pledges are met.