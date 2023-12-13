Mainstream media and socials tarnish efforts to build a more sustainable world, much of the electric vehicle (EV) adoption conversation unfortunately comprises a lot of negativity. “EVs are still powered by fossil-fuel-derived energy”, “EVs need minerals that are mined unsustainability”—not word-for-word, but these are the kinds of stories that appear on a regular basis.

This level of climate misinformation is a problem for the industry and, while EVs now account for 20% of global automotive sales, positivity is key to spurring on the sector and allowing businesses to meet their goals. The perceptions of consumers will ultimately impact the number of electric cars sold, stunting the growth of electrification and delaying impacts on climate change.

So what can a pure-play EV manufacturer like Polestar do to combat this and change the narrative in its own way?

As the company recognises the impact of misinformation; the release of non-substantial data, the Swedish brand came up with its own way to inform the world—leveraging the power of X to share insights through its Truth Bot. It’s known to social media users as 'Polestar Climate Truths', which is a tech-driven platform that allows reputable data to be shared by the organisation to educate X’s users on the true state of electrification and climate initiatives.

“The deliberate misuse of climate data is incredibly damaging. Particularly now, in the lead up to COP28, the conversation is muddied between fact and fiction,” says the company’s Head of Sustainability Fredrika Klarén.

“We believe that the opposite – a truthful use of scientific data – can be a powerful tool to help navigate climate action, and we encourage everyone to join us in spreading this on social platforms.”

The issue of misinformation in automotive sustainability

In discussing this with Klarén she sheds light on the current trends in the media that impact the overall view of the industry. Such opposition has been apparent for quite some time, yet businesses still believe that it can affect the response that they see from consumers.

Klarén says: “Misinformation has held this movement back for decades. EVs have been around for decades and decades. There are forces who want to spread misinformation around this because we are addicted to fossil fuels and this is a solution that will get rid of that addiction and not everyone is happy about that.”

Also astonished by the kinds of things that the media shares, Klarén addresses some of the responses that are thrown out into the world.

“The media headlines we’ve seen in the UK and Sweden over the past 10 years question whether EVs are better. ‘Are they better for the environment than ICE cars?’ They’re actually pulling out some weird [figures] and misinterpreting research.”

Despite the negativity, she is confident that key, reputable information will shine a true light on why EVs are necessary, but also the progress being made to make them as efficient as possible, renewable and circular.

“At least now we have reached a point where people cannot question if they are a better environmental alternative,” Klarén explains. “The LCAs”—life-cycle assessments—”research now backs that, but we're still seeing that, especially on social media, there is still misinterpretation of the research that is being used.”

