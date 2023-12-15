Global Sustainability & ESG Awards: Projects and leadership

People are responsible for the achievements of organisations, particularly when sustainability success is measured based on their actions and inputs to more responsible business practices. While we recognise great businesses, we also want to highlight the leaders that will pave the way for the corporate environment in the coming years.

Although we are drawn to the future, past achievement will also be recognised as we award a lifetime of achievement.

Categories include:

Future Leader Award - Celebrating the rising stars among young executives, who showcase their potential to emerge as the vanguards of sustainability leadership in the years to come

Executive of the Year Award - Honouring the eco-visionaries who have shown unwavering dedication and remarkable perseverance in championing the cause of sustainability

Project of the Year Awards - Shining a spotlight on groundbreaking initiatives born from unwavering dedication to sustainability goals

Lifetime Achievement Award - Celebrating the trailblazing sustainability leaders whose lifelong devotion to ethical entrepreneurship has left an indelible mark

Reminder of the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards judging panel

Four carefully chosen judges will be tasked with selecting the finalists and recipients of awards in each category. These judges are highly knowledgeable in their respective fields and are committed to promoting sustainability within their industries.

To find out more about each award category and the questions that we’ll be asking to determine the finalists, check out the page on the website.

Key dates for the diary

Entries close: May 2024

Shortlist announcement: June 2024

Final judging: July 2024

Awards ceremony: 10th September 2024

*************************************************

For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter

Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital

*********************************************

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024.

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.