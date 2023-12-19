How Sanofi became first, large consumer health B Corp

Big Pharma and B Corp are rarely mentioned in the same sentence, which is why Sanofi Consumer Healthcare North America achieving the B Corp certification is worth showcasing.



This was a first globally for a large consumer healthcare company, and Sanofi now sits proudly among the 7,000 B Corps globally – of which just 1% are multinationals, those with annual revenue of more than US$1 billion.



“We are honoured to join the B Corp movement alongside other companies aiming to transform business into a force for good,” said Andrew Loucks, Head of North America Consumer Healthcare, Sanofi.

“Our B Corp Certification is another step in our journey to champion better self-care for a healthier society and a healthier planet.”

Such an an achievement highlights the work done by Sanofi when it comes to environmental sustainability and social impact.



Attaining B Corp Certification means a company meets high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

This B Corp achievement arrived as the world's largest producer of vaccines announced plans to spin off its consumer healthcare business, as part of its Play to Win strategy. The consumer healthcare business globally has a presence in 150 countries and more than 11,000 employees and with the spin-off come the "increased agility and flexibility to grow our portfolio of brands", says EVP Julie van Ongevalle.



The US is Sanofi Consumer Healthcare's number one market, with products in nearly 54 million households in the US and Canada – with North America responsible for around a quarter of the business, earning the company about US$5.1 billion in 2022.

