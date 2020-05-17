HP sets new science-based sustainability targets

The US-based technology company, HP, has set new science-based targets for emissions reduction – aiming to cut its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 60% by 2025.

The company’s previous goal was to reduce its emissions during the review period by 25%, edie.net reported.

HP’s “Sustainable Impact” programmes generated more than $977mn of new revenue last year, a 35% increase from 2017.

The firm has committed to recycling 30% of the content in its Personal Systems and Print hardware and supplies by 2025.

Last year the company used 21,250 tonnes of recycled plastic in its products.

“Companies have critically important roles to play in solving societal challenges, and we continue to reinvent HP to meet the needs of our changing world,” Dion Weisler said.

“This isn’t a nice to do, it’s a business imperative. Brands that lead with purpose and stand for more than the products they sell will create the most value for customers, shareholders and society as a whole.”

“Together with our partners, we will build on our progress and find innovative new ways to turn the challenges of today into the opportunities of tomorrow.”