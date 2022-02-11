HR advances, community work boosts health and well-being SDG

Global progress on achieving healthy lives and well-being SDG

Before the pandemic, major progress was made, including steps to enable efficient funding of health systems, improved sanitation and hygiene, and increased access to physicians in an attempt to increase life expectancy and reduce some of the more common causes of mortality, especially those associated with children under-5 and mothers.

The third SDG Goal aims to, among other things, reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births, reduce neonatal mortality to at least as low as 12 per 1,000 live births and under-5 mortality to at least as low as 25 per 1,000 live births, ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services, as well as reduce by one-third premature mortality from non-communicable diseases through prevention and treatment and promote mental health and well-being.

In 2020, the World Health Organisation noted that 125 countries have already met the SDG target for under-5 mortality. It also predicted that an additional 16 countries are expected to meet the target by 2030 if current trends continue, while 54 countries need to accelerate their progress.

Sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia, especially the regions in fragile and conflict-affected situations, still require focused attention, with four out of every five deaths of children under age five occurring in these regions. Children in sub-Saharan have 14 times higher risk than children in Europe and North America and have the highest rates of mortality in the world at 74 deaths per 1000 live births.