Sustainability

Innowatts to launch AI-enabled energy platform in Europe

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The Houston-based digital energy company, Innowatts, has announced plans to launch its operations in Europe.

The company will initially expand its suite of AI-enabled analytics and digital energy applications to the UK, Spain, and Scandinavia.

Innowatts’ offering enables utilities and retail energy providers to extract smart metre insights from one platform.

These insights can then be translated into new sources of customer and business value.

The services will be offered through the cloud-based, software-as-a-solution (SaaS) eUtility™ platform.

The firm has already tested its predictive intelligence suite across a platform of four million smart metres.

Ultimately, Innowatts wants to target decarbonization, lowers customer costs, and personalizes the end user experience. 

“The rapid expansion of smart meter deployments and IoT technology across Europe has created a trove of new data and insights on customer energy consumption,” commented Dave Boundy, General Manager of Europe at Innowatts.

“Innowatts eUtility™ is designed to help energy companies leverage their data and translate it into actionable intelligence.”

