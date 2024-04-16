Article
Sustainability

Kristin Edie, VP joins Sustainability LIVE New York

By Georgia Wilson
April 16, 2024
undefined mins
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE will return in two months, to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE New York.

The ultimate virtual event connecting sustainability leaders in North America

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on June 3-4, to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG, and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. 

With 23 years of experience in manufacturing, product quality, safety, procurement, lean process improvements, and supply chain ethics, Kristin Edie is currently Vice President of Enterprise Sustainability at Hallmark Cards. 

In her role, Kristin leads the implementation of Hallmark’s climate action plan across the enterprise of companies including Hallmark, Crayola, Hallmark Media, and Crown Center.

Kristen holds a BS in Paper Engineering from Western Michigan University and an MBA from the University of Kansas. She is also currently studying a MSt in Sustainability Leadership at Cambridge University focusing on understanding the barriers and opportunities for consumer products companies to increase adoption of renewable electricity within their global supply chains.

