Kristin Edie, VP joins Sustainability LIVE New York

With 23 years of experience in manufacturing, product quality, safety, procurement, lean process improvements, and supply chain ethics, Kristin Edie is currently Vice President of Enterprise Sustainability at Hallmark Cards.

In her role, Kristin leads the implementation of Hallmark’s climate action plan across the enterprise of companies including Hallmark, Crayola, Hallmark Media, and Crown Center.

Kristen holds a BS in Paper Engineering from Western Michigan University and an MBA from the University of Kansas. She is also currently studying a MSt in Sustainability Leadership at Cambridge University focusing on understanding the barriers and opportunities for consumer products companies to increase adoption of renewable electricity within their global supply chains.

