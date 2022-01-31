Make your firm a turquoise organisation for a hybrid world

A turquoise, or teal, organisation is no longer a theory, but a mainstream management ethos in a post-Covid, hybrid-working world. It requires motivating and inspiring leaders to stimulate the ownership of responsibility and collaborative company culture that turns a firm turquoise.

The turquoise organisation is a concept that first appeared in the second half of the 20th century, and represents the peak of organisational development. The term was coined by Frederic Laloux, a former McKinsey & Co. Associate, and means a democratic management style in which people are able to function without supervision.

Laloux’s book Reinventing Organisations: An Illustrated Invitation to Join the Conversation on Next-Stage Organisations is one of the most influential contemporary works in management theory.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and wholesale remote working, more companies are now trying to achieve the model.

Turquoise management provides greater freedom for the employees, in turn inspiring them to be more motivated and creative. In a hybrid-work world, the turquoise management style can stimulate employees to act independently, boosting productivity for the company.