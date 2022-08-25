Returning to travel with a sustainable mindset

The COVID-19 pandemic transformed the culture of travel across the world. As well as many people choosing to be tourists in their own countries, heavy travel restrictions meant businesses were forced to shift their international in-person meetings to online platforms.

Now, as the world opens up again, travellers are eager to return abroad. Thanks to rising environmental awareness and eco-consciousness in recent years, the majority are more willing than ever to do so responsibly and sustainably.

In 2019 tourism comprised 10.4% of global GDP and employed around one in 10 people on the planet. At this time, a survey by National Geographic showed that while 42% of travellers wanted to prioritise sustainable travel, only 15% knew what sustainable travel actually meant. From the holiday clothes purchased weeks before the trip to the carbon footprint caused by flights and hotels, there’s a lot to consider.

The role of technology in sustainable travel management

In 2019, digital travel brands including Booking.com, Skyscanner and Tripadvisor collaborated to produce a new travel platform, Travalyst , which aims to normalise sustainable travel. Travalyst uses an online sustainability reporting platform to raise travellers’ awareness of the environmental impact, and ultimately hopes to foster behaviour change in the travel industry.

Making sustainability a core feature of online travel management is becoming an important part of the post-pandemic customer experience. Affiliating business goals and values with sustainable travel plans is central to cloud-based travel management platform TripActions .