Sustainability LIVE Singapore: Anirban Ghosh, Mahindra Group

Having been a part of the Mahindra ecosystem since 1999, Anirban Ghosh has diverse experience in strategy, sales, marketing, CSR and sustainability. In the last 25 years, Ghosh has shaped Mahindra Group’s sustainability framework, guiding the group to make ambitious climate commitments and enable accelerated achievement of goals.

Recognised as a thought leader, global C-suite sustainability champion, and a top global sustainability leader making him well-suited to provide his thoughts, insights and industry knowledge to the audience of Sustainability LIVE Singapore.

Ghosh holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Jadavpur University and his expertise lies in automotive, strategy, business development and strategic planning, product development and team building.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

Expanding its content portfolio, Sustainability Magazine in conjunction with BizClik is proud to debut The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards.

The awards will serve as a prestigious platform to showcase success stories, inspire industry-wide advancements, and celebrate those elevating and driving the sustainability and ESG movement.

To find out how to enter, click here.

Meet the judges…

Taking on the honour of such a challenging task, four industry experts will carefully judge the nominations ahead of Sustainability LIVE London, where the winners will be announced at the end of Day 1.

To find out more about our four judges, click here.

