Sustainability LIVE Singapore: Terence Jeyaretnam, EY

Advisor in sustainability, climate change, social impact and health, safety and environment, Terence Jeyaretam has been in the industry for more than 30 years advising governments and corporations on sustainability issues.

Until its acquisition by EY in 2014, Jeyaretam was Founder and Executive Director of Net Balance - Australia's largest standalone sustainability and climate change practice at the time. Today, Jeyaretam is Partner and APAC Leader of EY’s Climate Change and Sustainability team based in Melbourne.

Outside of EY Jeyaretam is an adjunct professor at the University of Southern Queensland, holds a degree in Environmental Engineering (UWA), is a Chartered Professional Engineer and a Fellow and Engineering Executive of the Institute of Engineers Australia.

“It is a privilege to be working in sustainability and climate change at this time in human history, and with our team of over 1,000 EY specialists globally”

Terence Jeyaretam, Partner & APAC Leader Climate Change & Sustainability Services, EY

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

Expanding its content portfolio, Sustainability Magazine in conjunction with BizClik is proud to debut The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards.

The awards will serve as a prestigious platform to showcase success stories, inspire industry-wide advancements, and celebrate those elevating and driving the sustainability and ESG movement.

To find out how to enter, click here.

Meet the judges…

Taking on the honour of such a challenging task, four industry experts will carefully judge the nominations ahead of Sustainability LIVE London, where the winners will be announced at the end of Day 1.

To find out more about our four judges, click here.

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand