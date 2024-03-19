Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE: Upcoming Events in 2024/2025

By Georgia Wilson
March 19, 2024
Sustainability LIVE 2024 events
That’s a wrap on Sustainability LIVE Singapore, but that’s not all we have in store, see below essential dates for upcoming Sustainability LIVE events

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, will return later in the year to bring to you a host of Sustainability LIVE events both regional and global. 

Next Up – Sustainability LIVE Dubai

When: 14 May 2024

Location: Dubai (Virtual)

Website: Sustainability LIVE Dubai

Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Dubai on 14, May 2024.

Core topics to be discussed during the event:

  • Net zero and planet
  • Sustainability strategies
  • ESG
  • Supply chain sustainability

Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for Dubai, the event connects like-minded peers and companies throughout the Middle East and Africa, those attending Sustainability LIVE Dubai will hear from the likes of DP World, Standard Chartered, Schneider Electric, and many more.

To get your tickets, click here.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further four events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5th & 6th March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19th March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23rd May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4th & 5th June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9th & 10th September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

OUT NOW!

In honour of International Women’s Day and Month, Sustainability Magazine has kickstarted the launch of BizClik’s annual Top 100 Women supplement for 2024. 

Featuring influential executives from the likes of Google, Amazon, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Unilever, General Motors, Intel, HSBC, Kearney, and Mastercard discover who features in this year's Top 100 Women in Sustainability. 

To read the Top 100 Women in Sustainability supplement, click here

