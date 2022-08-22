Taiwan tech giant ASUS releases Sustainability Report

Taiwan’s computing giant ASUS has released its 2021 sustainability report, which should make for interesting reading considering the company is regularly recognised for its efforts and achievements in this area.

This latest report adopts the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and international indicators from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). ASUS has also said it will voluntarily publish an independent report from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in September – further enhancing its transparency credentials.

ASUS says sustainability goals will be incorporated into the organisation’s decision-making process in order to make positive contributions to society and the environment through meaningful actions.