Tesla launches Megapack – the utility-scale energy storage solution

The US-based automotive and energy company, Tesla, has announced the launch of its latest energy storage project.

The battery product, dubbed Megapack, is assembled in the factory and has 3MWHs of storage.

Megapack also has 1.5MW of inverter capacity, built on the company’s previous engineering of its Powerpack batteries.

The new product features “an AC interface and 60% increase in energy density to achieve significant cost and time savings compared to other battery systems and traditional fossil fuel power plants,” the firm stated in a press release.

SEE ALSO:

“Battery storage is transforming the global electric grid and is an increasingly important element of the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

“Megapack significantly reduces the complexity of large-scale battery storage and provides an easy installation and connection process.”

With the Megapack, Tesla is able to deploy an emission-free 250MW, 1GWh power plant four times faster than a traditional fossil fuel power plant.

The battery product can also connect to solar, powering plants with renewable energy.

Image: Tesla