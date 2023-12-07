Weetabix drives sustainability goals with package innovation

When late last year, the Weetabix Food Company hit its target of 100% recyclable packaging across all its brands, it proved quite an achievement.

Three years ahead of the target originally set, Weetabix is not only achieving its sustainability goals early but is now setting its sights on even more ambitious goals – to reduce the carbon footprint of its packaging.

This was revealed in the company’s just-released 2023 Sustainability Report, which covers the period October 2022 to September 2023.

The report reveals the progress made by the company over the past year with its Change For Even Better sustainability strategy focused on four pillars – sourcing, product, operational and social.

“I am pleased to say that our work developing Science Based Targets has continued and we expect to set these before the end of 2023,” says Sally Abbott, Managing Director at Weetabix Food Company UK & Ireland. “I am also delighted that we passed the important milestone of making 100% of our packaging recyclable this year.

This means that all of the Weetabix paper-based packaging components and On The Go drinks bottles can be widely recycled at home, while the plastic components can be recycled with soft plastics at most major supermarkets.

Among the most significant achievements the company has made is in changing the paper wrap that protects its Weetabix biscuits within the box. The wrap is lined with a thin plastic coating to help protect the product and comply with food contact safety standards.

“By January 2024, we will have reduced the coating thickness down from 0.87 grams to 0.35 grams, representing a 59% reduction in material used,” states the report, and this will “save more than 200 tonnes of plastic each year”, while also ensuring the wrap is fully acceptable in UK curbside recycling processes.

The same innovation has been translated to the company’s Ready Brek portion sachets to make them 100% recyclable too.

“By successfully introducing new recyclable films to our packaging over the past year, we have made sure there is no compromise on freshness, meaning that our consumers can be confident of the same Weetabix quality and taste,” says Mark Tyrrell, Packaging Development Manager, Joint Pillar Leader.