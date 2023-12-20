Since Boston Consulting Group (BCG) was founded in 1963, its mission has been to ‘unlock the potential of those who advance the world’.

Evidence of that unwavering stance (even though the company has grown from a single person to 30,000 employees) is to be found in the latest long-term commitment to Climeworks – the direct air capture (DAC) company literally sucking CO2 out of the air and turning it into rock.

Consulting firm BCG was one of the early backers of Climeworks (signing a deal in 2021) but has now committed to a 15-year agreement to purchase 80,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide – the biggest corporate deal yet for Climeworks.

This move is seen as essential to provide the stability to scale the technology – and significant scale is required. This deal may help BCG with its own efforts to reach net zero, but the world needs to see a similar sea change that the solar panel industry saw, albeit on an accelerated footing.

That’s because ‘useful’ solar panels were introduced by Bell Labs way back in 1954. They only had a solar efficiency (the amount of energy from the sun that is converted by the panel) of around 6%, whereas most domestic panels today are around 20%. Significantly, higher adoption rates and increased manufacturing inevitably brought the prices of those panels down, making the technology viable.

You only have to think back to your first smartphone to see how rapidly modern technology improves.

That’s one reason why BCG has committed to help scale direct air capture via large-scale, long-term investment. The firm hopes to encourage more investment, lower the cost curve, and scale-up this technology.

“We have a responsibility, every one of us in every firm, to accelerate our journey,” said Rich Lesser, BCG’s global chair. “Early investment can change the curve and will benefit everyone.”

Jan Huckfeldt, Chief Commercial Officer of Climeworks, said long-term commitments defined the success of the solar energy transition and will become more frequent in DAC.

This partnership follows on from Climeworks being selected by the US Department of Energy as technology partner for three DAC hubs in the US, on top of partnerships in Canada and Kenya.

“Without carbon removal, net zero is out of reach. This is true for BCG and across industries at large. It’s imperative that we start scaling carbon removal today, in particular high-quality solutions that are verifiable, additional, and permanent, to be able to meet the growing demand in the coming decades,” said David Webb, Chief Sustainability Officer of BCG.

Climeworks operates the Orca facility in Iceland, which is one of only 18 such DAC facilities in the world. Orca extracts 4,000 tons of carbon from the atmosphere each year, out of a global total of just 10,000 tons.

Now you can see the scale of the challenge.