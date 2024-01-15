Jayaram is playing an active part in Davos this year, involved in discussions regarding how technology can help accelerate the sustainability agenda. He says the speed at which we move from here is critical to charting what kind of sustainable future we will face, and he will be advocating for a faster response to the “crisis” he sees unfolding.

“Every topic discussed at Davos will be viewed through the lens of sustainability – whether it is global economics, geopolitics, technology, diversity or more,” he says.

“In light of the outcome of COP28, climate change will be a significant dimension of the conversations, with major business implications to be considered.”

For the first time at COP28 in Dubai, business leaders were included in those climate conversations, so we can expect Davos to provide expanded discussions on the vital role the private sector has to play in any climate action – and the potential commercial opportunities.

Rebuilding stakeholder trust at Davos

This year’s theme at Davos is Rebuilding Trust, and Jayaram sees trust as integral to the speed of progress on sustainability.

“I think that the pace of our sustainability progress will depend on the trust between various stakeholders,” he says.

“Digital transformation has the potential to help rebuild trust because of the improved efficiency, transparency and traceability it can provide.”

While technology is being leaned on to provide insights, if not solutions, Jayaram is quick to point out that we are already in a perilous position when it comes to exceeding Planetary Boundaries.

A concept devised by the Stockholm Resilience Centre in 2009, these boundaries – which include Climate Change, Ocean Acidification, and Land-System Change – were quantified for the first time in 2023.

“The 2023 Planetary Boundary update study reveals that we have exceeded the safe limits in six of the nine planetary boundaries, which means that we need to act fast to create a sustainable future,” says Jayaram.

“My expectation and hope for Davos is that this group of influential leaders drives this forward with great urgency.”

