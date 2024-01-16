It was a decade ago during an airing of '60 Minutes' when Amazon’s Jeff Bezos introduced to the world the Autonomous Delivery Drone – an innovation he declared would become as common as mail trucks by 2018.

While his prediction hasn’t quite panned out, more and more companies – from logistics firms (FedEx and DHL) to retail giants (Amazon and Walmart) – are turning to drones to deliver packages to customers.

As unmanned aerial vehicles that drive remotely and autonomously on electric power, drones have multiple benefits over courier trucks – they are faster, cheaper, more efficient, and crucially – more environmentally friendly.

Amazon is expanding its drone deliveries beyond the US for the first time, rolling out its Prime Air service in the UK and Italy by the end of 2024; while Walmart, which claims to have completed more than 20,000 drone-based deliveries since first taking to the skies two years ago, is taking its drone service to new heights.

“Drone delivery is not just a concept of the future, it’s happening now...”, Prathibha Rajashekhar, Walmart’s US Senior Vice President of Innovation and Automation said during recently-held tech show CES 2024 – where the multinational retail giant unveiled its largest-ever drone delivery expansion.

Announcing expansion of its drone delivery service to up to 1.8 million additional homes – 75% of the Dallas, Fort-Worth population – the world's biggest retailer with 10,500 stores and clubs in 19 countries and 2.1 million Associates now serves seven states by drone delivery across the US.

This marks the largest drone delivery expansion of any US retailer and means Walmart has the largest drone delivery footprint of any US retailer.

“If this milestone is any indication, we believe 2024 is the year of drone delivery,” said Adam Woodworth, CEO of drone delivery startup Wing, which is owned by Google and provides the drones to Walmart.