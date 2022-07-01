Top 10 green technology innovations

One of the most innovative solutions for eliminating atmospheric carbon dioxide, carbon sequestration, is going beyond human efforts to plant more trees and reduce carbon output. New technologies will be leveraged in years to come to actively remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere. However, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), current carbon capture alone will not be enough to deliver the 1.7 billion tonnes of activity required.

5. Electric vehicle propulsion

One of the most visible forms of renewable technology is electric vehicle (EV) propulsion. Range anxiety plays a role in the adoption of EVs as the current charging infrastructure and energy grids are not capable of supporting a fully-electric future, yet.

4. Nuclear energy technology

Although controversial based on its potential to disrupt cities (an example being the Chernobyl nuclear reactor), technology is being developed to make the most of nuclear materials to produce clean energy at scale. Current technicians are only able to utilise uranium supplies to around 1% of their full potential, making nuclear a contender for widespread green energy.

3. Waste-water electricity generator

The circular economy can be applied beyond recycling man-made materials. Oregon State University developed a hybrid electricity generator, which uses microbial fuel cells and reverse electrodialysis. These technologies combined enable the use of waste water to create electricity. Alongside the solutions contribution to mains grid power generation, the technology is also capable of powering the treatment of water as it comes full circle.