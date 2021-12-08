Coca-Cola strives for a sustainable World Without Waste

Plastic bottle waste is currently in the hundreds of millions, action is required as the world’s population nears eight billion and demands more consumer goods products. We have already seen various initiatives to eliminate single-use plastics from production, including the use of plant-based materials and paper-based developments. But, what will happen to the remaining plastic waste?

Coca-Cola has been working to answer this question since 2018 through its World Without Waste initiative, which has championed the use of recycled plastic for road carpeting. The company has spent more than US$26mn on recycling campaigns since 2010 and is now undergoing a significant project in Pakistan.

What is the World Without Waste initiative?

The company has recognised the continuous issue of plastic waste across the globe and has targets in place to reduce its dependence on plastic and reuse more in its operations and support community development.