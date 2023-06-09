Having sustainable food manufacturers is crucial due to the significant impact of food production on greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), especially as an estimated one-third of human-generated GHG can be attributed to the food production sector. This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for a transformation in how we cultivate, manufacture and select our food.

By transitioning to sustainable food manufacturing practices, businesses can mitigate the environmental impact associated with food production. Sustainable food manufacturers must prioritise resource efficiency, waste reduction and renewable energy sources, thereby reducing GHG emissions. They adopt innovative technologies and methodologies to minimise carbon footprints and promote sustainable agriculture.

We've rounded up the top 10 sustainable food manufacturers to showcase the businesses going above and beyond to ensure tonight’s dinner does not cost the earth.