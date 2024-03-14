Charities & NGOS Submit to Sustainability Awards for FREE

Meet the judges

Bringing expertise from a wide range of different companies and disciplines, these five thought leaders will tirelessly go through the awards entries to highlight the real leaders in sustainability and ESG today.

Courtney Holm, Vice President, Sustainable Futures at Capgemini Invent

An influential and passionate sustainability executive, Holm spearheads fundamental change, enables sustainable choices, addresses geopolitical and critical issues, and transforms consumer preference in her role.

Believing in multilateral collaboration, Holm is an advocate that this approach is the key to unlocking a path towards a more sustainable future. She is also passionate about ‘Tech for Good’ believing that technology is an enabler to drive sustainable growth, delivering creative solutions that tackle some of the world’s most complex social and environmental challenges.

Steve Smith, Head of Global Marketing: Energy Management Thought Leadership and Communications at Schneider Electric

Smith began his journey with the company in 2010 and leapt into a communications role that saw him promoting the solutions of the multinational energy and automation management business. Although throughout his entire career to date he has focused on electrical and energy, Schneider Electric proves to be one of his longest commitments as climbed the ladder to showcase the work of the organisation. In his current role, Smith acts as a thought leader and spoke at the 2022 and 2023 Sustainability LIVE conferences.

Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director at Kearney

Another former speaker at Sustainability LIVE and a confident contributor to discussions on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) among businesses, Angela Hultberg, Global Sustainability Director at Kearney, joins our judging panel. Previously working for the likes of Scania, IKEA, and other key firms, Hultberg shares inter-industry knowledge with the corporate world to help them formalise holistic ESG strategies.

Hultberg shared insights with us at the previous Sustainability LIVE London, where she spoke with Scott Birch, CCO of BizClik and also contributed massively to the Women in Sustainability discussion.

Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability - EMEA, Google

Over the years, Elman worked with some big names and key initiatives to reduce the physical impact of business on the planet, namely projects related to retail with waste management and efficiency in mind.

Drawing on his experiences at the UK’s Marks and Spencer, as well as Amazon, Klöckner Pentaplast and WRAP, he not only serves Google’s efforts but also educates at King’s College London.

Professor Paolo Taticchi, OMRI, Professor of Strategy and Sustainability & School Deputy Director, UCL School of Management

Having worked with a number of educational platforms, Taticchi currently informs the next generation of managers and leaders on the nuances of sustainability for business.

He was part of a number of topical pieces addressing the idea of sustainable business to help inform and advise on efforts to decarbonisation and restore equity in the commercial environment.

