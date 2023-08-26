Echo Research explores ESG & sustainability strategy

Driven by investor interest focusing on reputation risk, along with the reporting requirements of the alphabet-soup of analyst ratings, and rapidly increasing regulation, the danger is that ESG starts to be relegated to tick-box compliance, under either the Chief Risk Officer, the Company Secretary or Chief Legal Officer.

If left to the CMO, the danger is that greenwishing leads to greenwashing and often unintended hypocrisy called out by consumer groups, incurring legal fines or bans. At this rate, we’re in danger of moving far from the much-needed purpose-driven leadership to transform for better.

How are companies keeping track of their sustainability programmes?

As ever, we talk about sustainability as a journey — a journey of discovery, learning, implementing, culture change, continuous improvement, innovation and transformation.

Often through newly-created roles of the Chief Sustainability Officer, we see companies build sustainability SMART goals into their strategic plans and integrate ESG metrics into their operations, starting with internal education and guidance on setting baseline measures and commitments for improvements.

It's proven far easier to measure the environmental portion of ESG.

While ensuring a sound baseline, evidence and scientific data can be complicated in assessing how a company performs as a steward of the physical environment — such as its use of natural resources and the effect of their operations on the environment. Both in their direct operations and across their supply chains, it’s ultimately an engineering focus to deliver agreed targets.

Collecting and analysing data on a wide range of sustainability-related factors, including energy and resource use, greenhouse gas emissions, and supply chain performance generates insights needed to guide their sustainability-related initiatives and improve their overall resource efficiency. Neglecting the environmental issues within ESG risk incurring significant fines.

The governance aspects involving issues such as executive compensation, board diversity, and shareholder rights are increasingly in headlines calling for greater transparency and commitments in this area.

The hardest of all is the middle ’S’ of ESG — social. Human rights, labour practices and community relations are all harder to measure, often more subjective and can vary significantly in acceptability and desirability around the world. Neglecting these issues can lead to outright loss of licence to operate.

For these and other reasons, the ‘uncoupling’ of ESG measurement and reporting is a high possibility in the future.

How do they know if these sustainability programmes are landing effectively with key stakeholders?

If ESG metrics keep investors and regulators happy, sustainability programmes focus on wider stakeholder relations, be it customers, employees, partners and the wider community.

Either through over-promising or greenwashing, raising unrealistic expectations, or greenhushing through a failure to communicate actions, any misalignment results in a gap between perception and reality. This impacts the intangible yet valuable asset that is reputation and ultimately trust.

Reputation and brand have long been understood to be major drivers of a firm’s long-term value which we’ve quantified time and again. With ESG and reputation now material risks for firms in the modern world, failure to implement an appropriate sustainability strategy involving input from keys stakeholders along the way will not only prevent a firm from optimising long-term value but can also destroy value, by damaging reputation, supplier and investor relations, staff motivation and retention and customer trust.