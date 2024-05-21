Article
Sustainability LIVE New York: Meet Our Speakers

By Georgia Wilson
May 21, 2024
Discover the lineup for Sustainability LIVE New York. Don’t miss out on your chance to attend the two-day virtual event on 3 and 4 June 2024

Connecting the world’s sustainability and ESG leaders, innovators and pioneers, Sustainability LIVE is returning in June to bring to you Sustainability LIVE New York.

Connecting sustainability leaders in North America

Join us at Sustainability LIVE New York on 3 and 4 June to deep dive into sustainability strategies, supply chain and procurement sustainability, the future of ESG and net zero and planet. Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE New York will serve as the ultimate virtual platform to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future. 

To get your tickets for Sustainability LIVE New York, click here.

Meet our lineup in 2024

Attendees of Sustainability LIVE New York will have the opportunity to hear from influential thought leaders and experienced executives in sustainability at ESG across two days. Discover our lineup of speakers below:

Reasons to attend Sustainability LIVE New York

Learn about the latest trends and innovations in sustainability, ESG, DE&I and net zero from world-class leaders, enabling you to stay ahead, establish connections with potential partners on a global scale, immerse yourself in insightful keynote presentations, fireside chats and panel discussions by the biggest global business leaders and connect with leaders from the world's largest companies to expand your network of contacts.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

  • Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
  • Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
  • Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
  • Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
  • Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
  • NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

