Exclusive Video: Sarah Bromma, Pinterest’s Head of Policy
Sustainability Magazine, Feedspot’s number-one ESG magazine, hosts a number of in-person and virtual events throughout the year, welcoming the world’s most influential sustainability leaders to the stage to discuss some of today’s most pressing topics.
On 19th April 2023, the first-ever Sustainability LIVE New York was held, where thousands of delegates tuned in virtually from across the globe.
Year-in-review: tackling climate misinformation through platform policy
False and misleading information can impede efforts to nurture a healthy planet. Creating a sustainable future involves building safe and responsible platforms with trusted information that inspire people to make a positive impact.
In this session, Pinterest’s Head of Policy Sarah Bromma discusses how the company – which has more than 400 million users around the world – is leading industry efforts to combat false, harmful, or misleading content about climate change, and how it leverages policy decisions as a force for good in today’s world.
She begins by discussing how Pinterest views misinformation online and the business has been working to tackle this challenge.
“At Pinterest, we believe in a more inspired and positive Internet,” Bromma says. “But we know that not all content out there is positive and inspiring.
“So, we need to be really deliberate about building a positive and inspiring environment for our users – who we refer to as our Pinners. One of the ways that we try to do this is through our community guidelines and our advertising guidelines.”
She then continues to discuss these guidelines in more depth, while also diving into the businesses policies put in place to ensure misinformation is avoided as much as possible.
*************************************************
For more insights into Sustainability - check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter
Other magazines that may be of interest - EV Magazine | Energy Digital
Please also check out our upcoming event - Sustainability LIVE in London at the BDC on Sept 6/7th 2023
*********************************************
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover 'Executive Communities' for CEO's, CFO's, CMO's, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai & New York offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.