Exclusive Video: Sarah Bromma, Pinterest’s Head of Policy

By Lucy Buchholz
August 01, 2023
August 01, 2023
Pinterest’s Head of Policy Sarah Bromma took the virtual stage at Sustainability Live New York to discuss the business’s policies around misinformation

Sustainability Magazine, Feedspot’s number-one ESG magazine, hosts a number of in-person and virtual events throughout the year, welcoming the world’s most influential sustainability leaders to the stage to discuss some of today’s most pressing topics. 

On 19th April 2023, the first-ever Sustainability LIVE New York was held, where thousands of delegates tuned in virtually from across the globe. 

Year-in-review: tackling climate misinformation through platform policy

False and misleading information can impede efforts to nurture a healthy planet. Creating a sustainable future involves building safe and responsible platforms with trusted information that inspire people to make a positive impact. 

In this session, Pinterest’s Head of Policy Sarah Bromma discusses how the company – which has more than 400 million users around the world – is leading industry efforts to combat false, harmful, or misleading content about climate change, and how it leverages policy decisions as a force for good in today’s world.

Tom Swallow and Sarah Bromma, Pinterest’s Head of Policy at Sustainability Live New York

She begins by discussing how Pinterest views misinformation online and the business has been working to tackle this challenge. 

“At Pinterest, we believe in a more inspired and positive Internet,” Bromma says. “But we know that not all content out there is positive and inspiring. 

“So, we need to be really deliberate about building a positive and inspiring environment for our users – who we refer to as our Pinners. One of the ways that we try to do this is through our community guidelines and our advertising guidelines.”

She then continues to discuss these guidelines in more depth, while also diving into the businesses policies put in place to ensure misinformation is avoided as much as possible. 

