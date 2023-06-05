Formula E meets international carbon neutrality standards

Since its inception, Formula E has become the pioneering sport to receive certification for maintaining a Net Zero Carbon footprint – in line with the 2020 definition of the United Nations Climate Neutral Now initiative.

Furthermore, Formula E has taken a significant step towards sustainability by joining the Science Based Targets initiative, with a commitment to reduce the championship's emissions by 45% by 2030, using the Season 5 (2019) baseline.

The sport has already accomplished a 24% decrease in absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, even as it continues to expand and host an unprecedented number of races. This exemplifies Formula E's dedication to sustainability and showcases its progress in minimising its environmental impact.

This significance of PAS 2060

The PAS 2060 standard, published by the British Standards Institution (BSI), allows organisations to demonstrate that their carbon neutrality claims are both credible and verified to increase accountability and consumer confidence.

“Through aligning to the internationally recognised standard on carbon neutrality, PAS 2060, Formula E is reinforcing its leading position across global elite sport and sustainability,” says Julia Pallé, Director of Sustainability, Formula E. “As an organisation we have consistently held ourselves to the highest of standards when measuring, reducing and offsetting our emissions and this new standard reaffirms that commitment.

“It ensures that as we continue to grow our championship, we can also ensure that the reduction of our emissions of 45% by 2030 is sustainable, accurate and certified to the highest degree.”