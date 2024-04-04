How can Kraft Heinz Achieve 99% Emissions Cut at 10 Plants?

Multinational food company Kraft Heinz is hoping to kickstart a host of clean energy projects at 10 of its plants in the United States after being selected for award negotiations to receive US$170m.

The money is on offer from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstration to support the implementation of clean energy projects across the nation.

Kraft Heinz’s 10 plants produce various food products and the company hopes the new projects’ technologies can be replicated across a wide range of food and beverage manufacturers.

Delicious Decarbonisation

The US$170m will go towards Kraft Heinz’s ‘The Delicious Decarbonization Through Integrated Electrification and Energy Storage’ project, helping these locations reduce annual emissions by more than 99% from 2022 levels – a significant step forward in the company’s global net-zero ambitions.

“At Kraft Heinz, we’re on a journey to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” said Marcos Eloi Lima, Chief Procurement and Sustainability Officer at Kraft Heinz.

“This investment will give us critical resources to make necessary improvements in our plants to help increase their energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

“This investment recognises our continued efforts to reduce our environmental footprint and we’re eager to get started.”