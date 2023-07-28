HUGO BOSS’s journey to net zero

By 2030, the company has pledged to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from primary energy use and electricity supply by at least 50% – from the base year of 2019. According to the brand’s most recent sustainability report, the brand has also set the goal of reducing Scope 3 emissions by at least 50% by 2030.

To achieve these climate targets, HUGO BOSS is focusing on saving energy, as well as procurement and self-generation from renewable sources.

“Our goals are ambitious: we aim to reduce our CO2 emissions by at least 50% by 2030 and achieve “net zero” by 2050. Promoting and implementing a circular business model is of particular importance in this regard,” Grieder adds.

“We are fully committed to further extending product life cycles and noticeably reducing waste in the coming years by promoting the use of high-quality and recyclable materials. We are therefore working intensively, among other things, on replacing environmentally harmful polyester and nylon fibres with sustainable, recyclable alternatives.”

To support this, the brand has recently launched its first BOSS polo shirt made of around 90% innovative and fully recyclable AeoniQ yarn. Grider explains that although this is just one example of BOSS aims to lead change, “it clearly demonstrates” steps being made towards a “better future.”

