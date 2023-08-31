LEGO: Investing in a sustainable future & achieving net zero

Investing in a sustainable future

Over the next three years, the LEGO Group plans to triple its investments in environmental sustainability, spending more than US$1.4bn in related activities, including:

Designing buildings and sites to be carbon-neutral run with the highest environmental standards.

Increasing capacity and production of renewable energy by reducing absolute emissions across manufacturing, stores and offices.

Taking CO2 emissions into account across all business decisions.

Partnering with suppliers to reduce environmental impact, for example, by reducing emissions from outside its operations and supply chain.

“We know that children are looking to us to do what’s right,” Christiansen says. “Caring for the environment is one of their top concerns and we receive hundreds of letters a year with great ideas from kids on how we can make a difference. They are holding us to account, and we must set ambitious goals and take meaningful and lasting actions to protect their futures.”

