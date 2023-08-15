Mondelēz International, Amcor invest in the circular economy

How are Mondelēz International and Amcor contributing to a circular economy?

Mondelēz International has set out a long-term business strategy, naming sustainability as its fourth key pillar, in a bid to drive growth and create greater business value.

Part of this process is the ‘Light and Right’ strategy, which aims to simplify materials across the business and remove all unnecessary packaging.

While plastic plays an important part in the security, quality, protection and preservation of food products, there is a gap in sustainable local recycling solutions, says Christine Montenegro McGrath, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Impact and Sustainability Officer at Mondelēz International.

She says: “Our packaging strategy is focused on using less packaging, better packaging and helping to build better systems. This investment brings together multiple stakeholders in the supply chain to scale the infrastructure and technology needed to help create a more sustainable future for plastics and is part of our longer-term focus on working toward our goal of net-zero packaging waste by supporting circular economies.”

On this new collaboration, Frank Lehmann, Vice President of Corporate Venturing and Open Innovation at Amcor says: “Amcor is continually seeking opportunities to invest in new technologies that will bring long-term benefits to our customers, consumers and the planet. We recognise our products can play a vital role in the circular economy, and partnerships like this enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions for our customers, like Mondelēz International.”

