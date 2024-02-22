Why ESG Executives must Attend Sustainability LIVE Net Zero

Kristen Siemen, CSO at General Motors: Having previously spoken in the Sustainability LIVE New York virtual event, Siemen will be available in London to bring the perspective of a leading automotive name. GM has a critical role to play in shaping a net zero mobility landscape, and is capable of providing the necessary research and development, and engineering expertise, to influence an industry evolution.



Thomas Blood, CS Sustainability Leader at Amazon Web Services (AWS): Looking at the climate change through a technology lens, Blood brings AWS’ insights to the show as it facilitates major transitions through data applications, cloud computing, all to bring businesses into the modern world.



Virginie Helias, CSO of Procter & Gamble: she will bring the consumer goods sectors into the equation. While we often talk about circularity in relation to product manufacturing, emissions reduction is a key consideration for eliminating Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from the overall supply chain.



Anisa Kamadoli Costa, CSO at Rivian: On behalf of a major influencer in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, Costa will join the emobility panel discussion to showcase the potential of electrification in an evolving world. The panel is called The Future of Electric Cars in a Net Zero World, and you can find out more HERE.



Chris Shanahan, VP of Global Sustainability for Supply Chain Operations at Thermo Fisher Scientific: He will focus on the topic of supply chain and procurement from the perspective of the American analytics instruments supplier, which also offers life science solutions, specialty diagnostic equipment, pharmaceutical and biotechnology services.



Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability Polestar: The Swedish carmaker is committed to true climate information sharing, which is where Klarén’s role comes into play. She will also join the EV panel to put forward the strategy of Polestar as it delivers new and exciting vehicles while championing sustainable practices.

Must-see panels at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero

Net Zero Travel & Tourism: While digital working has become the norm, corporations are still required to travel. Conversely, the travel sector undergoes an incredible transformation effort in the face of climate change, decarbonising global operations with multiple nuanced factors. The Net Zero Travel & Tourism panel will impact industries two-fold, whether the audience avidly supports hospitality or runs a travel business themselves.

Location: Stage 1

Day 2 | 10.50am - 11.30am

Electric Cars in a Net Zero World: Mobility is changing and, in order to comply with a sustainable world of the future, the automotive sector is at an inflection point whereby they will shift their efforts away from internal combustion engines (ICEs) and deliver EVs and other forms of sustainable propulsion.

Location: Stage 2

Day 1 | 12.00pm - 12.40pm

The Future of AI in Sustainability: Experts from AVEVA, Sercom, and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) will share insight into artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications in corporate sustainability. When it comes to net zero, AI is capable of creating efficiencies and alleviating struggles that organisations once were forced to undertake.

Location: Stage 2

Day 1 | 2.30pm - 3.15pm

Workshops to educate sustainability leaders

CSO Network: The CSO Network connects professionals integrating sustainability into business strategies, focusing on ESG issues to drive growth and mitigate risks. It encourages knowledge sharing and collaboration across industries, supporting members in tackling sustainability challenges and advancing sustainable business practices and leadership worldwide.



Day 1 | 11.30am - 12.30pm



Decarbonising Your Supply Chain at Scale: In an interactive session led by Watershed executives, leaders in sustainability and procurement will discuss effective strategies for assessing and reducing Scope 3 emissions, crucial for corporate sustainability. Speakers Naina Khandelwal and Christina Kopka will offer insights on decarbonising supply chains, involving suppliers, and sharing sector-wide approaches to tackle supply chain decarbonisation. Topics include aligning stakeholders, setting engagement goals, best practices with vendors, and scaling efforts through software.



Day 1 | 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Attend Sustainability LIVE Net Zero in March 2024

To grab your tickets to this year’s first Sustainability LIVE conference, you can follow this link and peruse the lineup of speakers, the sponsors of the event, workshops, and more.

The two-day event will be broken up with ample networking opportunities and networking drinks to create a sociable and collaborative environment to share and indulge in corporate sustainability conversations.

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Sustainability is a BizClik brand.